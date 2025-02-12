Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) Insider Bruce Ledesma Sells 9,891 Shares

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) insider Bruce Ledesma sold 9,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $455,480.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,095,822.70. This trade represents a 6.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Nextracker Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of NXT stock opened at $45.12 on Wednesday. Nextracker Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.93 and a 12-month high of $62.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 2.14.
Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.31. Nextracker had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 20.12%. Equities research analysts predict that Nextracker Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nextracker
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NXT shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Nextracker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Northland Capmk upgraded Nextracker to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price (up from $54.00) on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Nextracker from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.
View Our Latest Analysis on NXT
Nextracker Company Profile
Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nextracker
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- META Stock: Insider Selling Ramps Up—What It Means for Investors
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- 3 Chip Stocks Still Trading 50% Below Their 52-Week Highs
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- U.S. Steel: Will Trump-Backed Nippon Investment Drive Upside?
Receive News & Ratings for Nextracker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextracker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.