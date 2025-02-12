Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,094 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 91.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 83 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 151.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ULTA. B. Riley raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $430.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $505.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $459.22.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $374.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $417.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $386.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.28. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $318.17 and a one year high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

