Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 251 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 643.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in EOG Resources by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,220 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $834,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in EOG Resources by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,863 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.90.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $132.32 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.34. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.06 and a 1 year high of $139.67. The company has a market capitalization of $74.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.31.

EOG Resources declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to purchase up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $483,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,162,365.67. This trade represents a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total transaction of $76,867.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,891,185.56. The trade was a 1.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

