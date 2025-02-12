Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Buys New Position in The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cato by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 83,795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cato by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 24,522 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Cato by 130.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cato by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 204,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 71,988 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cato by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 154,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 26,283 shares during the period. 61.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cato stock opened at $3.65 on Wednesday. The Cato Co. has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $7.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 0.84.

Cato ( NYSE:CATO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter. Cato had a negative return on equity of 14.41% and a negative net margin of 4.11%.

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

