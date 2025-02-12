Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,520 Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIV. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 344.3% during the 4th quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 107,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 83,431 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $860,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 295,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,321,000 after acquiring an additional 39,226 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global SuperDividend US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $522,000. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 316,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 27,381 shares during the period.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DIV opened at $18.87 on Wednesday. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 52 week low of $16.22 and a 52 week high of $19.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.42. The company has a market cap of $674.23 million, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.74.

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

