Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires New Stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of W. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter worth $78,652,000. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 5,699.8% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,235,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,896 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 100.0% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,180,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 35.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 974,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,734,000 after acquiring an additional 253,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 22.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,097,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,676,000 after acquiring an additional 201,157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $44.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.71. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $76.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 3.43.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on W shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Wayfair from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Wayfair from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.24.

In other news, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 5,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.95, for a total transaction of $268,531.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,841,881.80. This represents a 4.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $52,625.35. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 171,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,701,163.50. This represents a 0.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 164,228 shares of company stock valued at $7,709,418. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

