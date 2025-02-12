Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires New Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 803.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period.
Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:IVOV opened at $98.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.37 and a 200 day moving average of $96.62. The company has a market cap of $958.14 million, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $83.15 and a 12-month high of $105.65.
Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P mid-cap 400. IVOV was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
