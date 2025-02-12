New Republic Capital LLC Sells 529 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

New Republic Capital LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. New Republic Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Bonfire Financial acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $598,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 28,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

EEM stock opened at $43.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.46. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.95 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

