Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 172,600 shares, a decrease of 71.9% from the January 15th total of 613,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,379,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nestlé from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nestlé to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Nestlé from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Nestlé from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Nestlé
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nestlé
Nestlé Price Performance
NSRGY stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.69. The stock had a trading volume of 783,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,345. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.82. Nestlé has a 52 week low of $80.11 and a 52 week high of $113.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.
About Nestlé
Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nestlé
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- 3 Reasons Micron Stock Is Deeply Undervalued Right Now
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- Inflation Persists, But So Do Stock Opportunities: Rally On
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Energy Transfer Fuels the Cloud: A Natural Gas Power Play
Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.