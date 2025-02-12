Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 172,600 shares, a decrease of 71.9% from the January 15th total of 613,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,379,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nestlé from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nestlé to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Nestlé from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Nestlé from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Nestlé

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nestlé

Nestlé Price Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Nestlé during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Nestlé during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NSRGY stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.69. The stock had a trading volume of 783,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,345. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.82. Nestlé has a 52 week low of $80.11 and a 52 week high of $113.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

About Nestlé

(Get Free Report)

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.