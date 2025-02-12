Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Shares Acquired Rep. Josh Gottheimer

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently bought shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY). In a filing disclosed on February 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Nestlé stock on January 16th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 1/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) on 1/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) on 1/30/2025.

Nestlé Stock Up 0.7 %

OTCMKTS NSRGY traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $85.69. 783,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.82. Nestlé S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $80.11 and a fifty-two week high of $113.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on NSRGY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Nestlé from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nestlé from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Nestlé from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nestlé to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nestlé by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,036,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,417,000 after acquiring an additional 24,826 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in Nestlé by 6.4% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 916,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,299,000 after purchasing an additional 55,367 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nestlé by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 107,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,806,000 after buying an additional 10,523 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Nestlé by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 78,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,429,000 after buying an additional 9,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saybrook Capital NC raised its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 75,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after buying an additional 12,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025.

Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

