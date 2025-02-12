Neste Oyj (NTOIY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect Neste Oyj to post earnings of $0.01 per share and revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter.

Neste Oyj Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NTOIY opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.15. Neste Oyj has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $15.00.

Neste Oyj Company Profile

Neste Oyj provides renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel in Finland, and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable solvents, and feedstock for bioplastics to wholesale markets.

