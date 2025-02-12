Neil Gallagher Sells 4,618 Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Stock

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) insider Neil Gallagher sold 4,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $71,579.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,972.50. The trade was a 5.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

SNDX stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.86. 3,212,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,342,525. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.90. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $25.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.00 and a 200-day moving average of $17.27.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNDX. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 21,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 4,018 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 466,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,971,000 after buying an additional 37,079 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Syndax Pharmaceuticals

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.