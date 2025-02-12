Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF) Short Interest Up 500.0% in January

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Naturgy Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of GASNF remained flat at $25.66 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.15. Naturgy Energy Group has a 12-month low of $21.75 and a 12-month high of $27.60.

About Naturgy Energy Group

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas. It operates through Distribution Networks and Energy Markets segments. The company engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution; sale of liquefied natural gas and the maritime transport business; management conventional thermal generation facilities; and generation and sale of electricity through wind, mini-hydro, solar, and cogeneration sources, as well as provision of supply management services.

