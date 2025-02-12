Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF) Short Interest Up 500.0% in January

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.
Naturgy Energy Group Price Performance
Shares of GASNF remained flat at $25.66 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.15. Naturgy Energy Group has a 12-month low of $21.75 and a 12-month high of $27.60.
About Naturgy Energy Group
