My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a drop of 65.8% from the January 15th total of 74,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of My Size from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

Get My Size alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on My Size

Insider Activity at My Size

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Ronen Luzon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total transaction of $31,260.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,240. This represents a 12.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in My Size stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 1.03% of My Size as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.71% of the company’s stock.

My Size Stock Down 3.3 %

My Size stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.76. The company had a trading volume of 77,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,913. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. My Size has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $9.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average of $2.03.

About My Size

(Get Free Report)

My Size, Inc, an omnichannel e-commerce platform, provides AI-driven software as a service measurement solutions for fashion ecommerce companies in Israel, Spain, and internationally. It operates through Fashion and Equipment E-Commerce Platform, and SaaS Solutions segments. The company offers Size Form, which generates accurate measurements to find proper fitting clothes and accessories; First Look Smart Mirror, a solution for brick and mortar stores that allows customers to filter the whole physical store by their size and fit; Smart Catalogue, a solution that suggests the launch of new sizes, detects new product niches, and allows brands to adapt their assortment to their customer base; and True Feedback solution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for My Size Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for My Size and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.