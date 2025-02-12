MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Shares Up 0.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Free Report) were up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $171.56 and last traded at $171.31. Approximately 8,881 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 8,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.70.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised MTU Aero Engines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.90. The stock has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.18.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and maintenance of commercial and military aircraft engines, and aero-derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM Business); and Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO Business).

