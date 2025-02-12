MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 63.3% from the January 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of MSADY stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.18. The stock had a trading volume of 41,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,274. The firm has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. MS&AD Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.74.

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers domestic non-life insurance; life insurance; international business; financial services; and provides risk-related services. The company was formerly known as Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Group Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc in April 2010.

