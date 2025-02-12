MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.02, Zacks reports. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 15.16%.

MSA Safety Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of MSA stock traded down $2.35 on Wednesday, reaching $163.16. 141,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,606. MSA Safety has a 52 week low of $153.79 and a 52 week high of $200.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.04.

MSA Safety Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on MSA Safety in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on MSA Safety in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on MSA Safety in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.50.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

