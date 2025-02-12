Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Issues Earnings Results

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.08, Zacks reports. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 25.87% and a return on equity of 13.77%.
Mr. Cooper Group Trading Down 1.3 %
Mr. Cooper Group stock traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.93. 409,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,017. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.43. Mr. Cooper Group has a fifty-two week low of $70.01 and a fifty-two week high of $108.56.
Insider Buying and Selling at Mr. Cooper Group
In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $2,927,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,973,153.18. This represents a 3.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Research Report on Mr. Cooper Group
About Mr. Cooper Group
Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Mr. Cooper Group
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Inflation Persists, But So Do Stock Opportunities: Rally On
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Energy Transfer Fuels the Cloud: A Natural Gas Power Play
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Shopify Confirms Stock Uptrend, New Highs in Sight
Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.