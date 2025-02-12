Morgan Stanley Boosts NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Price Target to $117.00

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $117.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NTES. Bank of America raised their price objective on NetEase from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on NetEase from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on NetEase from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

NetEase Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetEase

NetEase stock traded up $4.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.87. 751,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,266,198. NetEase has a fifty-two week low of $75.85 and a fifty-two week high of $114.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.58.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in NetEase by 27.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 38,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after buying an additional 8,248 shares in the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in NetEase during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,624,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in NetEase during the fourth quarter worth approximately $654,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in NetEase by 87.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 75,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,040,000 after buying an additional 35,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd lifted its position in NetEase by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd now owns 129,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,537,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

