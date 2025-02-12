monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target Raised to $400.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on monday.com from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on monday.com from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on monday.com from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on monday.com from $292.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on monday.com from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.32.

NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $327.92 on Tuesday. monday.com has a fifty-two week low of $174.75 and a fifty-two week high of $342.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $251.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.68. The stock has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 799.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.31.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.28). monday.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 4.99%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that monday.com will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MNDY. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of monday.com during the second quarter worth approximately $285,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of monday.com during the third quarter worth approximately $870,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of monday.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,282,000. Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in shares of monday.com by 18.9% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of monday.com by 431.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 385,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,176,000 after purchasing an additional 313,279 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

