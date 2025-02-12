monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target Raised to $400.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $300.00 to $400.00 in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MNDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of monday.com from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of monday.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of monday.com from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp upgraded shares of monday.com from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, monday.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.32.

Shares of MNDY stock opened at $327.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 799.80, a PEG ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $251.31 and its 200 day moving average is $262.68. monday.com has a 52-week low of $174.75 and a 52-week high of $342.64.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.28). monday.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 4.99%. Analysts anticipate that monday.com will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in monday.com in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of monday.com by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of monday.com by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

