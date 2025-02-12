Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 3,833 Shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Free Report) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,833 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CIM. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 301.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 183,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 137,655 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Chimera Investment by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 147,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 59,380 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chimera Investment by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,914,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,010,000 after acquiring an additional 7,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 5.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 141,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chimera Investment

In other news, CIO Jack Lee Macdowell, Jr. bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.91 per share, for a total transaction of $745,500.00. Following the purchase, the executive now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,000. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Chimera Investment Price Performance

NYSE:CIM opened at $15.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.97. Chimera Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $11.28 and a 52-week high of $16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.71.

Chimera Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.85%.

Chimera Investment Profile



Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

