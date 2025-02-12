Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,460 Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Adero Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 6,907,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,398,000 after purchasing an additional 170,221 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,842,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,136,000 after acquiring an additional 160,574 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,461,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,556,000 after acquiring an additional 833,291 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,570,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,852,000 after acquiring an additional 195,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,567,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,465,000 after purchasing an additional 452,201 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF stock opened at $35.31 on Wednesday. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 1-year low of $29.52 and a 1-year high of $35.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.04.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

