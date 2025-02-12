MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE) Insider Graham Prothero Acquires 8,020 Shares

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE – Get Free Report) insider Graham Prothero acquired 8,020 shares of MJ Gleeson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 499 ($6.21) per share, with a total value of £40,019.80 ($49,831.65).

Graham Prothero also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 6th, Graham Prothero bought 40 shares of MJ Gleeson stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 503 ($6.26) per share, with a total value of £201.20 ($250.53).

MJ Gleeson Stock Performance

MJ Gleeson stock traded down GBX 13 ($0.16) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 476 ($5.93). The company had a trading volume of 39,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,426. MJ Gleeson plc has a one year low of GBX 439.50 ($5.47) and a one year high of GBX 654 ($8.14). The firm has a market cap of £277.89 million, a PE ratio of 1,442.42 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 495.10 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 553.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

About MJ Gleeson

MJ Gleeson ( LON:GLE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported GBX 4.80 ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. MJ Gleeson had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.59%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MJ Gleeson plc will post 35.1412429 earnings per share for the current year.

MJ Gleeson plc comprises two divisions: Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Land.

Gleeson Homes is the leading low-cost, affordable housebuilder. Its two-bedroom homes start from circa £100,000. Gleeson’s vision is “Building Homes. Changing Lives”, prioritising areas where people need affordable housing the most.

