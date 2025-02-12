Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,661 United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UAL. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Airlines during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 108.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 753 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its position in United Airlines by 31.4% in the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines stock opened at $103.31 on Wednesday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.02 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The firm has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.19.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

UAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $108.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of United Airlines in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on United Airlines from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.88.

In other United Airlines news, EVP Linda P. Jojo sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $5,707,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,049,536.88. The trade was a 48.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

