MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Trading Up 2.2% – Time to Buy?

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $340.38 and last traded at $334.92. 3,936,608 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 17,550,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $327.56.

MSTR has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho started coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on MicroStrategy from $613.00 to $619.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.90.

The firm has a market cap of $78.32 billion, a PE ratio of -58.02 and a beta of 3.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $353.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 251.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%.

In related news, Director Stephen X. Graham sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.36, for a total value of $9,027,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,145,979.20. This trade represents a 74.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phong Le sold 1,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.45, for a total value of $403,707.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,918 shares in the company, valued at $4,487,859.10. This trade represents a 8.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,050 shares of company stock valued at $9,689,930. Corporate insiders own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the second quarter worth approximately $553,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 1,096.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 1,063.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 13,143 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 900.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

