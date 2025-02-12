MFA Financial (MFA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect MFA Financial to post earnings of $0.40 per share and revenue of $56.57 million for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MFA Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

MFA opened at $10.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.41. MFA Financial has a twelve month low of $9.36 and a twelve month high of $13.45.

MFA Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MFA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on MFA Financial in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MFA Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.80.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

