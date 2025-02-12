MFA Financial (MFA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect MFA Financial to post earnings of $0.40 per share and revenue of $56.57 million for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
MFA Financial Stock Up 0.4 %
MFA opened at $10.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.41. MFA Financial has a twelve month low of $9.36 and a twelve month high of $13.45.
MFA Financial Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.05%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About MFA Financial
MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.
