Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Shares Down 0.1% – Here’s Why

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)'s share price dropped 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $712.60 and last traded at $719.17. Approximately 4,401,719 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 15,362,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $719.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $720.00 to $790.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $736.00 to $786.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $770.00 price objective (up from $700.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $717.90.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $631.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $578.74. The company has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 38.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.36%.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 55,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.72, for a total transaction of $39,897,337.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $702.24, for a total transaction of $635,527.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,390 shares in the company, valued at $19,936,593.60. This represents a 3.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 756,735 shares of company stock valued at $475,285,232. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of META. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 457,092 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $261,680,000 after purchasing an additional 112,047 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3,352.2% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 116,580 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $66,735,000 after buying an additional 113,203 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 21.7% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 4,926 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,651 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M. Kraus & Co bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

