Melkior Resources (CVE:MKR) Shares Up 38.9% – Still a Buy?

Melkior Resources Inc. (CVE:MKR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 38.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 252,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 84% from the average session volume of 136,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Melkior Resources Stock Up 22.2 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.08. The company has a market cap of C$3.77 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.34.

Melkior Resources Company Profile

Melkior Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, and silver deposits, as well as base metals. Its flagship property includes the Carscallen project, which comprises 320 claim units covering an area of approximately 47 square kilometers located to the west of Timmins, Ontario.

