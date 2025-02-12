Melkior Resources (CVE:MKR) Shares Up 38.9% – Here’s What Happened

Melkior Resources Inc. (CVE:MKR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 38.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 252,200 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 84% from the average session volume of 136,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.77 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.34.

Melkior Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, and silver deposits, as well as base metals. Its flagship property includes the Carscallen project, which comprises 320 claim units covering an area of approximately 47 square kilometers located to the west of Timmins, Ontario.

