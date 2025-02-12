MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Sells 160 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,730 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth $2,087,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 4.4% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 321,726 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $24,180,000 after purchasing an additional 13,433 shares in the last quarter. Aviso Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at $2,302,000. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,206,000. Finally, Brophy Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at $1,041,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $2,025,162.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,821,368.10. The trade was a 20.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $76.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $161.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.39. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.84 and a twelve month high of $87.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

UBER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.70.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

