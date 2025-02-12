MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 4,938 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 200.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,938 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 184.4% during the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD opened at $27.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.99. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $25.16 and a 1 year high of $29.72. The company has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

