Matt Mcneill Sells 1,908 Shares of Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) Stock

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) insider Matt Mcneill sold 1,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total value of $61,876.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,647.79. This trade represents a 4.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Bankwell Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BWFG opened at $31.47 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.98. The stock has a market cap of $247.35 million, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $22.47 and a one year high of $35.25.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.33). Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 4.76%.

Bankwell Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bankwell Financial Group

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.80%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GM Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 90,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 7,908 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bankwell Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $624,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 164.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 7,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Bankwell Financial Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, owner-occupied commercial real estate, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans to finance insurance premiums; overdraft lines of credit; and unsecured personal loans.

