Masco Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and 2024 Year-End Results

Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS) recently announced its fourth-quarter and full-year 2024 financial results. The company, a prominent manufacturer of branded home improvement and building products, experienced a few key highlights and changes in various financial metrics.

In the fourth quarter of 2024, Masco reported that net sales decreased by 3 percent to $1,828 million. Despite the decline in sales, the operating profit margin showed a notable increase of 280 basis points to 15.9 percent. Adjusted earnings per share also grew by 7 percent to $0.89 per share. During this quarter, Masco repurchased 3.3 million shares for $268 million, depicting a strategic capital allocation move.

For the full year of 2024, Masco’s net sales decreased by 2 percent to $7,828 million. The operating profit margin experienced a 50 basis points increase to 17.4 percent. Adjusted earnings per share saw a positive growth of 6 percent to $4.10 per share from $3.86 per share in the previous year. The company successfully returned $1.0 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases during the year.

Looking ahead to 2025, Masco expects to see its earnings per share in the range of $4.20 to $4.45 per share. This estimate includes factoring in the impact of recently enacted China tariffs. The board also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share, signifying a 7 percent increase, payable on March 10, 2025, to shareholders of record on February 21, 2025.

Keith Allman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Masco Corporation, expressed satisfaction with the company’s strong operating results in the fourth quarter, emphasizing the consistent margin expansion. Allman highlighted the focus on cost-saving initiatives and operational efficiencies that led to an improved adjusted operating margin and earnings per share growth despite market challenges.

In outlining Masco’s outlook for 2025, Allman anticipated flat to low single-digit demand in global repair and remodel markets. With a product portfolio targeting repair and remodel needs, a robust balance sheet, and disciplined capital allocation, Masco aims to deliver long-term shareholder value.

For more detailed financial information, Masco Corporation’s supplemental material, including a presentation in PDF format, is available on the company’s website at www.masco.com. Interested individuals can participate in a conference call scheduled for Tuesday, February 11, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. ET to further discuss the announced results.

Masco Corporation continues to navigate changing market conditions, emphasizing operational efficiency and strategic financial moves to deliver consistent shareholder value in the evolving business landscape.

