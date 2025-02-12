Martina M.D. Flammer Sells 37,828 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Stock

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 37,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.61, for a total value of $2,973,659.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,873,970.65. This trade represents a 27.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Thursday, February 6th, Martina M.D. Flammer sold 33,055 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total transaction of $2,674,149.50.

On Tuesday, January 14th, Martina M.D. Flammer sold 1,384 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $95,108.48.

On Friday, January 10th, Martina M.D. Flammer sold 6,172 shares of Insmed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total value of $392,786.08.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Martina M.D. Flammer sold 3,344 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $220,403.04.

INSM traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.60. 1,389,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,907,916. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Insmed Incorporated has a one year low of $21.92 and a one year high of $82.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.15 and its 200 day moving average is $73.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INSM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insmed during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 71.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Insmed by 522.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INSM. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Insmed from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Insmed from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Insmed from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Insmed from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

