Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Sells 2,531 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,682 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,531 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $9,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 2,353.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,617 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 21,695 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 47,647 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,600,000 after buying an additional 6,215 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 40,776 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,793,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 323,654 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $38,042,000 after acquiring an additional 16,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Guggenheim upped their target price on TJX Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.53.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:TJX opened at $124.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.85. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.35 and a 1-year high of $128.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

