Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Sells 231 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc decreased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,705 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up approximately 1.9% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Stryker were worth $18,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC increased its position in Stryker by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Capital & Planning LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Stryker by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,396 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in Stryker by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $380.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Stryker from $378.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Stryker from $384.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Stryker from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $418.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total transaction of $78,993,998.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,642,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,567,498. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE:SYK opened at $390.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.96. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $314.93 and a 1 year high of $406.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $377.28 and a 200-day moving average of $365.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 13.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.30%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

