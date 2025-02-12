LY Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Short Interest Down 70.2% in January

LY Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a decline of 70.2% from the January 15th total of 80,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 276,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of YAHOY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.56. 60,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,034. LY has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $6.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.62 and a 200-day moving average of $5.50. The stock has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 0.99.

LY (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. LY had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 6.17%. Sell-side analysts predict that LY will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LY Corporation engages in the online advertising and e-commerce businesses in Japan. The company provides LINE, a communication app; and Yahoo! JAPAN, an internet service that offers search, news, weather, shopping, auction, and other services. It also offers reuse, membership, and payment-related services.

