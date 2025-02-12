Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lowers Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 8,641.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,861,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $326,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817,037 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4,058.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,366,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,065,000 after buying an additional 2,309,876 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,833,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $634,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,436 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 167.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,186,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $184,795,000 after buying an additional 1,369,689 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 14.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,809,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,573,000 after buying an additional 851,873 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NEE stock opened at $70.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.95 and a 12 month high of $86.10. The stock has a market cap of $144.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Guggenheim upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.85.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

