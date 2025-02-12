Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) Announces Earnings Results

Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Logansport Financial Price Performance

Shares of LOGN stock remained flat at $29.75 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.13. Logansport Financial has a 12 month low of $28.60 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.15 million, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.31.

Get Logansport Financial alerts:

Logansport Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Logansport Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Logansport Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Cass County, Indiana. The company’s personal banking products and services include checking accounts, rite accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts; mortgage, home equity lines of credit, home improvement, construction, commercial buildings, farm, consumer, education, and car loans, as well as loans for single family and multi-family dwellings; and overdraft, and internet and mobile banking services.

Receive News & Ratings for Logansport Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logansport Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.