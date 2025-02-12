Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) Announces Earnings Results

Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Logansport Financial Price Performance
Shares of LOGN stock remained flat at $29.75 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.13. Logansport Financial has a 12 month low of $28.60 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.15 million, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.31.
Logansport Financial Company Profile
