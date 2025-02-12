LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMDP) Short Interest Down 62.5% in January

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMDP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the January 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

LifeMD Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ LFMDP traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,593. LifeMD has a 12 month low of $18.21 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.24.

LifeMD Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.5547 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.75%.

LifeMD Company Profile

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies.

