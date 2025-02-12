Leavell Investment Management Inc. Purchases 265,861 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 188.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 406,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,861 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $11,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,965.0% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM opened at $28.67 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $24.64 and a 1 year high of $30.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.60 and a 200-day moving average of $27.92.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

