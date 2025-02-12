Leavell Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,754 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF worth $3,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,960,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 414,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,100,000 after purchasing an additional 110,597 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 956,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,907,000 after purchasing an additional 80,187 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,678,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 496.6% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 57,751 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $23.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.10. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $23.44 and a one year high of $24.68.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (IBDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between December 31, 2026 and December 16, 2027. IBDS was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

