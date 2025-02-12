Leavell Investment Management Inc. Acquires 16,093 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,093 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 152.0% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $79,000.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SGOV opened at $100.43 on Wednesday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.15 and a 12-month high of $100.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.42 and its 200 day moving average is $100.49.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.