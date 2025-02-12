Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $44.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.25.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of LSCC opened at $58.64 on Tuesday. Lattice Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $40.65 and a fifty-two week high of $85.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.93 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.99.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.14). Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 25.48% and a return on equity of 16.84%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Pravin Desale sold 1,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total value of $68,543.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,827.10. This represents a 75.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $105,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,770,793.92. This trade represents a 2.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,022 shares of company stock valued at $596,502. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Stories

