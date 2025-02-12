Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Acquired by Gradient Capital Advisors LLC

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 898.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,592 shares during the quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 870.3% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,091 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its position in Lam Research by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 20,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 18,297 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 880.4% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 11,877 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $83.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.01. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $68.87 and a twelve month high of $113.00.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. Equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

LRCX has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $132.50 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Lam Research from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.72.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

