Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Acquired by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 170.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 2,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. B&L Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. CWC Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LRCX. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lam Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp upgraded Lam Research from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $83.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.01. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.87 and a fifty-two week high of $113.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 27.95%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

