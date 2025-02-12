L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Has $2.18 Million Stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP reduced its holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Pegasystems by 49.1% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Pegasystems in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Pegasystems Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of PEGA stock opened at $103.31 on Wednesday. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.82 and a 12-month high of $113.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 75.41 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.32.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Pegasystems

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is currently 8.76%.

In other Pegasystems news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $189,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,456,840. The trade was a 11.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Leon Trefler sold 752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $71,139.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,489,226.40. This represents a 2.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,003 shares of company stock worth $1,346,086 in the last ninety days. 50.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PEGA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $82.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $99.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Pegasystems from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.64.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pegasystems

Pegasystems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.