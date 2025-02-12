L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Grows Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $463.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $429.03 and its 200 day moving average is $453.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.46, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.37. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $398.50 and a 12 month high of $583.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

In other news, EVP George Fennell sold 9,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.53, for a total transaction of $4,618,824.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,176 shares in the company, valued at $3,781,645.28. This represents a 54.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.94, for a total transaction of $1,397,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,242.34. This trade represents a 49.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,330 shares of company stock worth $6,161,276 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $559.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $481.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $533.75.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

