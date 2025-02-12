L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Decreases Position in Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA)

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP reduced its position in shares of Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,960 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,360 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in Informatica were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Informatica by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Informatica by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 38,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 7,585 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Informatica by 21.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 69,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 12,392 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Informatica by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 45,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Informatica by 9.0% in the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 20,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INFA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Informatica from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Informatica from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Informatica in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Informatica in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Informatica in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.92.

In related news, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,035 shares of Informatica stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $271,547.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 138,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,747,187.62. This trade represents a 6.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 10,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $290,354.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 353,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,569,694.90. This represents a 2.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of INFA stock opened at $25.65 on Wednesday. Informatica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Informatica declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

